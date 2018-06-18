District Attorney Reviewing Case Against Stepping Stones Learning Center

A physical altercation that landed a student at Stepping Stones Learning Center in the hospital is now in the hands of the district attorney’s office. The executive director of the learning center accused of body slamming a 13-year-old boy.

The case is under review by the district attorney’s office which will ultimately decide whether to prosecute. Meanwhile, former instructors at Stepping Stones are coming forward. One of them saying she predicted a physical altercation would happen. Former Stepping Stones instructor Jane Dodd says executive director Darrin Erb regularly behaved inappropriately.

“He was basically shaming a five year old for something he really had nothing to be ashamed of. It’s not appropriate, it’s semi-traumatizing and it just sickened me,” said Dodd.

Dodd filed several complaints against Stepping Stones Learning Center and Erb. But says Erb is constantly changing his charter.

“In my opinion it’s shady.”

“If you change constantly, by the time your complaint gets to the state, or the school district, they change, so that ends up going nowhere,” said Dodd.

Dodd says not only are Erb’s teaching and disciplinary methods inappropriate, she also questions the legality of the learning center.

In her resignation letter, Dodd predicted a physical altercation would be imminent, writing, “It is only a matter of time before a student or staff person is physically harmed given Stepping Stones philosophy on what is appropriate discipline and classroom management,” Dodd.

“It was only a matter of time…I could see the writing on the wall,” said Dodd.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office is still reviewing the case. KMIR reached out to Erb. So far he has not returned our request for a comment.