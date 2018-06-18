Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Indian Wells

The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in the Coachella Valley this year were recently discovered in Indian Wells, officials said Monday.

The two positive samples were found among mosquitoes collected in a trap near Fairway Drive and Cook Street, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

District officials say that surveillance and testing will be increased in communities near the trap location.

“This is a bit late in the season to see our first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample,” district spokeswoman Jill Oviatt said. “But now that it’s here, we want to make sure residents know what they need to do to prevent getting infected with potentially serious viruses.”

Officials advised residents to inspect their yards for any standing water sources, which can serve as mosquito breeding sites.

Most who are infected with West Nile virus experience no illness, but officials said some will have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. Rare cases include hospitalization or death. Young children, the elderly and those with lowered immune systems are at greater risk of severe symptoms.

As of last week, the virus has been detected in 12 Californian counties among four people, 21 dead birds and 10 mosquito samples, according to CVMVCD.

Any local mosquito problems should be reported to CVMVCD at (760) 342-8287.