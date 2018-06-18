Officer goes viral after pulling over driver going too slowly in left lane

An Indiana State Police Officer is gaining national praise after pulling over a driver who was going too slowly.

According to a now-viral Twitter post from Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the driver was headed down I-65 when he noticed a major backup had been created.

“The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane,” Wheeles wrote. “Again…if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass.”

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again…if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

The image and accompanying message has been retweeted nearly 15,000 times, with many social media users applauding Wheeles for taking action against the slow driver.

One user asked if the rule applies to those obeying the speed limit in the left lane, Wheeles was happy to explain.

The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an “accordion effect” as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle. This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 17, 2018

