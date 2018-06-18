Suspect Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Indio

A woman was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in a hit-and-run crash in Indio, and the suspect was later arrested, police said Monday.

The crash was at 9:28 p.m. Friday at Valencia Avenue and Monroe Street, a three-way intersection, a block south of Herbert Hoover Elementary School, Indio police Sergeant Dan Marshall said.

The driver of the 1988 BMW sedan was making a left turn from westbound Valencia Street onto southbound Monroe Avenue when he hit the victim, who was identified as 65-year-old Elena Ramirez of Indio.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Marshall said.

The driver fled the scene but was later found at Highway 111 and Golf Center Drive, according to Marshall.

Colin Havens, 28, of Palm Springs was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of hit and run, causing bodily harm while drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter, jail records said.

Monroe Street was closed to traffic while Indio police conducted the death investigation Friday night, but was reopened early today.