2018 Local MLB Draft Picks In Rookie Season

Two weeks ago, four desert baseball players went in the 2018 MLB Draft. Since their names were called, two confirmed they were enjoying their rookie season with their respective clubs to KMIR sports reporter Amy Zimmer.

12th Round (346): Sean Roby, 3B, San Francisco Giants

Roby is a 2016 Shadow Hills High School graduate who played two seasons at Arizona Western Community College in Yuma, Arizona. Roby has inked his name to join the Giants and is playing rookie ball in Arizona.

12th Round (355): Clay Fisher, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Fisher is a 2014 La Quinta High School graduate who spent four seasons at UC-Santa Barbara. Fisher was selected in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds but chose to stay in college.

17th Round (498): Travis Moniot, INF, Chicago White Sox

Moniot is a 2015 Palm Desert High School graduate who started his college career at the University of Oregon. Moniot transferred for better weather and played his sophomore season at Orange Coast Junior College in Orange County, California. Moniot hopped on the I-10 for the University of Arizona where he just completed his junior season. Moniot was selected in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants but chose to go to college. Monoit is currently in Great Falls, Montana playing rookie ball with the Great Falls Voyagers.

32nd Round (965): Jonathan Cuevas, UT, Milwaukee Brewers

Cuevas is a 2018 Palm Desert High School graduate who received a scholarship to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Southern California. The USC commit decided not to sign with the Brewers. Cuevas also decided not to be a Trojan. Instead, Cuevas wishes to focus more on baseball and is set to attend College of Southern Nevada where he will play with the goal to be drafted higher in next years draft.