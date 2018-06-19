Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed House Fire in Rancho Mirage

A fire broke out in the attic of a Rancho Mirage home Tuesday, spreading to the roof and prompting a response from more than three dozen county firefighters.

The fire was reported at 12:29 p.m. at a home in the 10 block of Furman Court, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 1 p.m., crews were fighting “active heavy fire” in the single-story home’s roof, Newman said.

The fire spread to a neighboring structure, as of 1:20 p.m. One firefighter with non-life threatening injuries was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.