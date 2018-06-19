Man Arrested in Honey Oil Lab Explosion at Desert Hot Springs Home

A man who allegedly triggered an explosion at a Desert Hot Springs home where he was operating an illegal honey oil lab was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, police said today.

Tyler Lee Ropac, 26, is accused in Monday’s 12:15 p.m. explosion and subsequent fire at a home in the 65900 block of Desert View Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

No humans were injured in the explosion, but a dead dog was found inside the home.

Ropac was arrested on Desert View Avenue Monday on suspicion of arson, animal cruelty, child endangerment and operating a clandestine laboratory, according to a department news release. County jail records show that he was released from custody Tuesday on $50,000 bail.

Police said that in addition to discovering the honey oil operation, “numerous firearms” were also found inside the home.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary took to Twitter Monday to chastise those behind the alleged lab, saying “The results of an illegal lab; you set your house on fire, you endanger other people, you lose your drugs and you go to jail.”

Should he be charged, Ropac’s expected to appear in court in early August.