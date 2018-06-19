One Injured in Early Morning Desert Hot Springs Shooting

One man was wounded in an early morning Desert Hot Springs shooting, and police said they were searching for a suspect who remained at large.

Police found the unidentified victim just after 6 a.m. in the 13000 block of Palm Drive, suffering from a gunshot to the upper body, according to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief Jim Henson.

The man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, but his condition was unknown.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Palm Drive was shut down in both directions from Two Bunch Palms Trail to Ironwood Drive, but at 10 a.m., Henson said the roadway was expected to reopen soon.