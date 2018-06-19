Water hose burns baby

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ –

Who thought a garden hose used to fill up a kiddie pool would lead to second-degree burns?

KTLA reported the mother of the nine-month old, Dominique Woodger, was filling up the pool two years ago when she accidentally sprayed her child.

Little did she know, the water sitting in the hose was a whopping 150 degrees.

KMIR looked into how this issue affects the Coachella Valler. Fire departments from Palm Springs, Indio and Cathedral City all used their temperature guns to assess water in hoses throughout the day.

Each location had hose temperatures over 100 degrees, the hottest landing at 131 degrees around 2 p.m.

John Rios, a retired battalion fire chief, knows the importance of keeping kids, just like his grandchildren, safe during the summer.

Rios said, as he pointed at his garden hose lying on the grass, “If you were to pop it open right now and tried to touch it, it would scald you and probably give you a minor first-degree burn.”

Rios dealt with several burn victims in his past as a battalion chief.

What should you look out for?

“Depends on the type of material the hose is made out of, the size of the hose and the color of the hose too,” Palm Springs fire captain Adam Case said. “There’s black hoses that I would imagine would increase the temperature much more than a green hose or a red hose.”

How do you prevent it?

“Extend it out and go open it,” Case said. “Let it flow for a while before we get close to touching the water that’s at the end.”

Case also recommend keeping the garden hose coiled up in the shade.

“A couple of seconds of hot water turning into cool water, it will make a big difference in the child,” Rios said as his smiled down on two of his grandchildren.

Cathedral City fire chief Eric Hauser also said to keep an eye on tap water temperatures and the water in dog bowls for those who can’t speak up.