City of La Quinta Honors Blackhawks’ Baseball

The City of La Quinta honored La Quinta High School’s baseball program Tuesday, June 19th , for capturing their first CIF-Southern Section baseball title in school history.

La Quinta soared through the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 baseball playoffs. On Saturday, June 2nd, the Blackhawks flew to Riverside to compete in the programs first-ever CIF championship game.

La Quinta faced Monrovia in a 7 P.M. ball game at UC Riverside Sports Complex. Blackhawks were trailing 4-3 going into the 5th inning. Senior Isaac Salazar stepped up to bat with two outs and ripped a two-run double to give the Blackhawks a 5-4 lead.

La Quinta went on to win 6-5 to be crowned Division 4 champions and bring home La Quinta’s first CIF-SS title.