Health Officials Temporarily Shut Down Burger King in Twentynine Palms for ‘Vermin Infestation’

San Bernardino County Public Health Officials officially shut down Burger King located in Twentynine Palms following an investigation into ‘vermin activity.’

The Burger King is located at 71707 29 Palms Hwy and was officially shut down as of June 14th. Inspector comments on the report indicate the inspection began after complaints that the restaurant has rodents within the facility and has the smell of decaying rodents.

The report says, “Violation(s) observed pose an immediate threat to public health and safety and the health permit to operate is hereby suspended and ordered closed until the listed violation(s) have been corrected.”

The following is a list of observations noted in the report at the conclusion of the investigation:

– Fresh rodent droppings under the fryer area at the front of the kitchen on the floor and on top of food wrappers under the fryer, per the manager this area is pressure washed weekly.

– Fresh rodent dropping in the plastic tray containing the ice scoops actively in use.

– Fresh rodent droppings in the cabinet under the soda machine in the customer area.

– Fresh and old rodent droppings in the floor sink in front of the soda machine in the customer area.

– Fresh rodent droppings on the shelf with the motor above the soda syrup.

– Fresh rodent droppings on the entrance to a hole in the wall behind the registers at the drive through window.

– Fresh and old rodent droppings on the floor behind the registers at the drive through window.

– Old droppings located under the counter at the front of the kitchen.

– Fresh and old rodent droppings under the soda syrup storage area.

– Fresh and old rodent droppings located under the chemical storage area by the rear entrance to the kitchen.

– One snapped rodent trap was observed under the dry storage area, evidence of rodent feeding on the peanut butter on the trap observed, no rodent was in the trap.

– Nesting evidence was observed under the far right cabinet under the soda machine. In the cardboard box that contained straws, a gnawed grape jelly packet was observed. In this box the straws were gnawed in a nest-like shape. Yellow staining was observed on the surfaces of the straw, wrappers, and plastic bags within this box. This box and its contents were discarded by the manager.

-Several traps were set throughout the facility by pest control.

– One snapped rodent trap was observed under the soda machine cabinet in the front customer area.

Since the report was released, the fast food chain has been allowed to reopen.