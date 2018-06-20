Heat Wave Begins in Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass

The third significant heat wave this month is expected to send temperatures into the triple digits today in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, according to the National Weather Service.

With afternoon temperatures expected to reach as high as 110 degrees in some locations Wednesday, and even higher temperatures on the way Thursday and Friday, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will go into effect at 11 a.m. today and continue until 8 p.m. Friday.

It covers the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta and Coachella.

High temperatures will be around 105 to 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley and 104 and 109 in the San Gorgonio Pass on Wednesday. On Thursday, the mercury could rise as high as 114 in the Coachella Valley.

“An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur,” the NWS said. “The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.”

The NWS urged residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun and in air-conditioning if possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors.” The weather service also reminded drivers that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances because car interiors “can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Less intense heat is forecast for the Riverside metropolitan area, though temperatures there are still expected to reach triple digits through Friday.

”High pressure aloft will strengthen across Southern California and bring an extended period of hot weather to the deserts for today through Saturday with heat peaking Thursday and Friday,” the NWS said.