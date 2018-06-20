Stolen Vehicle Suspect Leads Police On Chase from Palm Desert To La Quinta

A woman suspected of stealing a car and leading police on a chase from Palm Desert to La Quinta is in jail Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert police departments spotted a vehicle near Highway 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that was reported stolen, according to Sgt. Robert Garcia with the Rancho Mirage Police Department.

Officers attempted to contact the driver, identified as Olga Evans, 26, of San Bernardino, but she fled eastbound along Highway 111 through Palm Desert and into Indian Wells, Garcia said.

Evans stopped the vehicle at Highway 111 and Indian Wells Lane, then fled eastbound towards La Quinta when officers approached the vehicle, said Garcia.

The short pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 111 and Washington Street, where Evans was taken into custody, Garcia said.

Evans was booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.