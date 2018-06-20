You Ask. We Investigate.® RV Parking Ordinance Coming to Palm Springs?

“Oh, I love my camper,” says Doyle Auten with a proud laugh as he stands inside his camper parked in his driveway.

Auten tells me he and his family have created some wonderful memories in that camper, but he says a new ordinance coming to the City of Palm Springs would put a damper on that, “The City of Palm Springs is working on new ordinances to ban people from parking RVs, boats, any box trailer van, commercial vehicles with sign-age from parking on your own private property and it really concerns me.”

He says the only way around it will be paying a hefty $600 a year fee, “It would be a burden for me to pay that extra money I‘m trying to save up for a trip of a lifetime,” adding that he also worries others won’t find out about it until it’s too late, especially people with small businesses like landscapers, “there’s a lot of service industry people who live in Palm Springs and it would limit them from parking on their own property.”

He says he respects the laws in place that prevent old RVs from becoming permanent eyesores in communities but this would take it too far, “It’s not okay, I think they need to stay off people’s property.”

So we asked Palm Springs City Manager David Ready if they were looking into adding more restrictions to the existing ordinance.

“That’s just a discussion item in a neighborhood group, it’s not even on the council agenda, it hasn’t even been surfaced in the city council,” says Ready adding that neighborhood groups are institutionalized into the ordinances to give feedback directly from those who will be affected, “they’ll dig into the issue and look at what might be ideal and potentially bring forward a recommendation.”

But in this case, he says it’s far from becoming an ordinance, “We value input from all groups but there’s nothing planned for any change at this point.”