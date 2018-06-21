Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station arrested a previously deported sex offender around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man, later identified as Wilver Alejandro Cruz-Avalos, was arrested after Border Patrol agents observed him attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Record checks would later reveal that Cruz-Avalos, a 31 year-old Mexican national, is a previously convicted sex offender. The conviction occurred in 2011, in Santa Ana, CA, for sexual intercourse with a minor under 18.

Cruz-Avalos was consequently sentenced to 30 days in jail along with 3 years felony probation. “Our agents encounter numerous individuals each and every day, but there is a certain satisfaction when we are able to arrest criminals such as these, which helps keep our community and our country safe,” said El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

Cruz-Avalos is the 23 rd sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector in fiscal year 2018 and will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.