Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder for DHS Shooting of Juvenile

A man who allegedly shot a juvenile during a gang-related altercation in Desert Hot Springs was in custody Friday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Guillermo Rodriguez Lara, 22, of Desert Hot Springs, is accused in the 6 a.m. Tuesday shooting near the intersection of Palm Drive and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers arriving on scene found a male juvenile with a gunshot to the chest. The victim was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police said Thursday that he was in stable condition and expected to survive.

Investigators discovered that the victim was shot “during an altercation,” later determined to gang-related.

Desert Hot Springs police, along with members of the Coachella Valley Violence Crime Gang Task Force, took Lara into custody at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia said.

Lara is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.