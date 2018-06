Reports of Power Outage After Crash in Indio

A car crash in Indio leaves some residents without power in the Talavera neighborhood Thursday night.

A KMIR News viewer sent in photos saying the crash involving a small red sports car happened just after dark on a residential street. The viewer says power was knocked out for some people in the area, but calls to confirm this with the power company had not been returned as of Thursday night.

No word on who was driving the car or if there were any injuries.