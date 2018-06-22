Border Patrol Agents Seize Drugs from Hidden Compartment

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man suspected of drug smuggling at the Highway 86 checkpoint Thursday after discovering packages of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m., when Border Patrol agents encountered the 24-year-old driver of a Blue BMW SUV at the checkpoint.

A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle and agents referred the driver to secondary for further investigation. After an intensive search, agents discovered hidden compartments that contained 13 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.

The methamphetamine had a combined weight of 41.2 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $135,960.

“This is another seizure signifying how our K-9 agents play a vital role in the safeguarding of our communities by helping prevent dangerous drugs such as these from reaching our city streets,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The man, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. This fiscal year, El Centro Sector seized more than 709.97 pounds of methamphetamine.