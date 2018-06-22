CDC Closes Palm Springs Retirement Community’s Pools Due to Legionnaires’ Risk

The Center of Disease Control closed swimming pools at the Four Seasons Palm Springs senior living community after two people contracted Legionnaires’ disease.

The gated retirement community’s shared pools and spas will be closed for at least the next 10 days as a precaution, the CDC told residents of the community, which is made up of people who are age 55 or older.

Two people who may have used the pools at the Four Seasons were infected back in January, according to residents. The CDC was notified about the situation on Wednesday and immediately closed the pools as a precaution and so that tests could be conducted.

Legionnaires’ is a deadly bacterial lung infection that people ages 50 and older are at higher risk of catching, according to the CDC. People can get it by breathing in small water droplets containing the bacteria.