Desert Oasis Music Festival in Indio Canceled Due to Venue Improvements

The Desert Oasis Music Festival, slated for this fall at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, was canceled Thursday due to an overhaul of the venue.

The festival, set for this October, has been canceled “due to the timing and implementation of venue improvements and construction that would affect the event experience,” according to Empire Music Ventures. Details on the construction were not disclosed.

A 2018 lineup hadn’t been announced, but last year’s inaugural festival featured a slate of reggae, R&B and hip hop artists, including Damian Marley, Los Lobos, Rebelution, E-40, Murs, Warren G and Reel Big Fish.

“We anticipate that Desert Oasis Music Festival will return in the future,” according to a statement released Thursday.

Another Empire Music Ventures-produced festival, the Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience, will not be affected by the construction and is expected to proceed as scheduled on March 2, 2019, organizers said.