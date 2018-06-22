Golf Minute with Amy Zimmer: Conquering Water

Golf Minute with Amy Zimmer is a special summer golf series where KMIR Sports Reporter Amy Zimmer travels across the Coachella Valley to find the best tips for golfers.

This series begins at the beautiful PGA West on the Jack Nicholas Tournament Course. PGA West Academy Instructor Bryan Lebedevitch shares his tip on how to overcome trouble when approaching a tough hole with water.

