Over 3,100 marijuana plants seized in San Bernardino County

On Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team served three search warrants at residences in the unincorporated communities of Phelan and Pinon Hills.

All three locations had outdoor marijuana cultivations on the property. Over 3,100 marijuana plants and 932 pounds of processed marijuana were seized during the service of the search warrants. Investigators do not believe the locations are linked together.

The investigation revealed the marijuana cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and/or San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has an ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors. San Bernardino County Code Enforcement personnel will assist in the notifications to the property owners to make them aware of the violations occurring on their property.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws, as well as the San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana, or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties, in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.