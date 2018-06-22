Toddler Died After 10 Hours in Hot Car While Mom Socialized: Deputies

A Northern California woman was arrested Wednesday after she left her 18-month-old boy inside a vehicle for 10 hours while she visited a friend, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandrea Raven Scott, 23, was booked into Mendocino County jail on a charge of willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer great bodily injury or death after she parked in front of a friend’s house in Willits at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and left her son, Chergery Teywoh Lew Mays, in the back seat of the vehicle with the windows rolled up for about 10 hours, sheriff’s officials said.

The temperature reached into the low 80s in Willits on Wednesday.

Deputies learned of the death when they responded to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits at about 1:40 p.m., after a friend dropped off Scott and the baby. Initially, the death was believed to be an accident, but investigators learned Scott, a Humboldt County resident, socialized with people at the home in the 2600 block of Mitomkai Way while leaving Chergery in the back seat of her car, sheriff’s officials said.

Scott is being held at county jail without bail, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about Scott and her activities between Tuesday and Wednesday is encouraged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tip-line at 707-234-2100.