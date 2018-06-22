Update: U16 Desert United-Coachella Advances to Quarterfinals at U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional

While the best players in the world are on the pitch in Russia, a talented team of soccer players from the Coachella Valley are on the pitch in Hawaii.

https://kmir.com/2018/06/11/local-soccer-team-to-represent-southern-california-at-regionals-in-hawaii/

U16 Desert United-Coachella boys’ soccer team touched down in Honolulu on June 16th for the 2018 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championship.

More than 210 teams, including 3 former U.S. youth soccer national champions or finalists are in paradise competing along with our valleys very own.

U16 Desert United-Coachella punched their ticket to quarterfinals after surviving preliminary play going 2-1 defeating a team from Oregon and Colorado.

For schedule/results: https://www.usyouthsoccer.org/tournaments/2018-far-west-regional-championships/