Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries, Hit By Car in Palm Springs

On Saturday, 6/23/18 at 9:16pm, PSPD Officers responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Indian Canyon Drive. The initial investigation revealed that a GMC SUV was traveling southbound on N. Indian Canyon Drive and struck a male pedestrian. The male pedestrian was outside a crosswalk and was walking westbound across N. Indian Canyon Drive. The male pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The male driver of the GMC SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The PSPD Traffic Unit was called-out and the investigation is on-going. At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

Currently, there is a full road closure for northbound and southbound lanes on N. Indian Canyon between Tachevah Drive and Mel Avenue. The road will be closed for several hours during this collision investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision, please call the PSPD Traffic Unit at (760) 323-8125.