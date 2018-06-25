Firefighter Killed In Shooting At Long Beach Retirement Facility

A long beach firefighter is dead after being shot while responding to a fire at a retirement community this morning in Long Beach.

Residents of the Covenant Manor senior facility in Long Beach say it started with an explosion early in the morning. Then gunfire.

“All of sudden I heard shots fired and heard yelling and commotion,” said witness Dan Rafferty.

Captain Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department was shot and killed.

“It’s important to note that firefighters across the region, the state and the country, right now, are putting themselves in harm’s way in service to their community. Captain Rosa answered that call this morning of service to his community and he paid the ultimate sacrifice in doing so,” said Chief Mike Duree of the Long Beach Fire Department.

A second fire fighter was shot but survived and was released from the hospital later in the day. Meanwhile, a resident of the senior living facility who was also shot remains in the hospital. Police are now saying a resident of the senior facility is under arrest.

“We do have a person of interest detained and we have recovered a weapon,” said Chief Robert Luna of the Long Beach Police Department.

There is still no word on a motive and officers have yet to call the attack an ambush.

“That is definitely on the table. We’re going to be looking at that and that’s the environment we work in today as law enforcement and firefighters,” said Luna.

First responders lined the streets of Long Beach as Rosa’s body went from the hospital to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“This is a tough day,” Duree said fighting back tears. “It’s a tough day.”

Captain Dave Rosa is survived by a wife and two children.