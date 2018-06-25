Palm Desert Teen Disappears From Home Over Weekend, Found Safe Monday

A 17-year-old Palm Desert teen who vanished over the weekend was found safe Monday.

Andrei Garcia had last been seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at Canberra Apartments, 74401 Hovley Lane East, after leaving his apartment to take out the trash, according to his mother.

Griego had sought the public’s help in locating her son through numerous online posts, including ones disseminated by Andrei’s football team at Palm Desert High School.

“If anyone knows who may associate with or might know where he is or may have seen him, please contact me immediately at any time of day or night,” Griego said in a statement shared online. “If anyone happens to see Andrei, please tell him to return home because his family loves him very much and we are very worried about him. We love Andrei very much and we want him to return home safely.”

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Andrei’s football team posted that he’d been found safe, but no details were released.

“Thank you to all who shared and posted our urgent notice about our missing player,” read the statement shared on PDHS Aztec Football’s social media pages. “We are so grateful to confirm he’s been found and is safe. Thank you for your support.”