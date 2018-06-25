‘Pawn Stars’ Richard Harrison Dead at 77

“Pawn Stars” Richard Harrison has died.

The star often referred to as “the old man” was 77.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop confirmed the news on Monday. According to a statement on the company’s Facebook page, Harrison was “surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

“The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss,” part of the statement read. “He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show Pawn Stars.”

Harrison’s son and co-star, Rick, also paid tribute to his father on social media.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” Rick wrote on Instagram. “The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

In another post showing a close-up of his father, Rick wrote, “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

History also released a statement about the fallen star.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family,” the network tweeted. “He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”

Harrison moved to Las Vegas in 1981 after retiring from the Navy. “Pawn Stars” premiered in 2009.