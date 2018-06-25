Pedestrian Hit by SUV in Palm Springs Seriously Injured

A pedestrian suffered major injuries when he was struck by an SUV while crossing a busy Palm Springs street, not in a crosswalk, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, in front of Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs police said.

Initial reports suggest that a GMC SUV driving south on North Indian Canyon Drive struck the victim while he walked westbound across the street, outside of a crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries. No name was released.

The driver was not hurt and was cooperating with investigators. Police said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to traffic between Tachevah Drive and Mel Avenue after the crash, but reopened at 2:15 a.m.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Palm Spring Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (760) 323-8125.