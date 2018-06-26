California governor, lawmakers get 3 percent pay boost

Gov. Jerry Brown’s salary will top $200,000 just before he leaves office.

A citizen board on Tuesday approved a 3 percent pay bump for Brown, state lawmakers and other elected officials. It’s the sixth straight year their pay has increased.

Brown’s salary will rise from roughly $196,000 to nearly $202,000. Members of the Legislature will get a $3,500 raise to about $110,000, while Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom will be paid $151,000.

The attorney general, controller, treasurer, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and insurance commissioner will also get raises, as will members of a state tax panel, the Board of Equalization.

The new salaries take effect in December.

