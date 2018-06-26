Delta Airlines Announces New Seasonal Service Between Palm Springs and Atlanta

The City of Palm Springs is pleased to announce that Delta Airlines Tuesday announced the addition of new seasonal service to and from Palm Springs International Airport to Atlanta, Georgia.

The new service will operate one nonstop flight daily beginning Dec. 20, 2018 through Jan. 20, 2019 — and then one trip on Saturdays through March 30, 2019.

“The City of Palm Springs is delighted Delta Airlines continues to invest in the Palm Springs destination,” said City Manager David H. Ready.

“The addition of this direct flight to and from Atlanta is excellent news and we thank Delta Airlines for recognizing the needs of our residents and visitors.”