Eight Locals Earn All-CIF Honors for 2018 Softball, Baseball Season

It was quite the year on the diamond in the Coachella Valley as multiple schools had record seasons. With that, multiple student-athletes got the nod in the All-CIF Southern Section selection.
Softball:
D3: Sydney Sprinkle, PD Catcher
D5: Haley Smith, YV Pitcher
D6: Jahzell Estrada, DCA Pitcher
D6: Alicia Terrado, RM Infielder
Baseball:
D1: Johnny Cuevas, PD Pitcher
D4: Naun Haro, LQ Pitcher
D5: Clayton Smith, YV Center Fielder
*Division 4 Coach of the Year: Brian Wisler LQ
All-CIF Southern Section Team selections: https://cifss.org/awards/all-cifss/