Eight Locals Earn All-CIF Honors for 2018 Softball, Baseball Season

It was quite the year on the diamond in the Coachella Valley as multiple schools had record seasons. With that, multiple student-athletes got the nod in the All-CIF Southern Section selection.

Softball:

D3: Sydney Sprinkle, PD Catcher

D5: Haley Smith, YV Pitcher

D6: Jahzell Estrada, DCA Pitcher

D6: Alicia Terrado, RM Infielder

Baseball:

D1: Johnny Cuevas, PD Pitcher

D4: Naun Haro, LQ Pitcher

D5: Clayton Smith, YV Center Fielder

*Division 4 Coach of the Year: Brian Wisler LQ

All-CIF Southern Section Team selections: https://cifss.org/awards/all-cifss/