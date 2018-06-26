Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in DHS Shooting, Sentenced to 29 Years

An ex-con who shot and wounded a man in Desert Hot Springs earlier this month pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder, burglary and firearm possession charges and was immediately sentenced to 29 years in state prison.

Jeffrey Grant Hammer, 33, shot the unidentified 35-year-old victim on June 10 in the 66700 block of Eighth Street. The man, who suffered a gunshot to the upper body, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The severity of his injuries was not disclosed.

Hammer was arrested the following day after detectives received information that he was hiding in the 66300 block of Seventh Street, police said.

Hammer’s relationship, if any, to the victim was not disclosed.