San Bernardino County Man Dies from Medical Emergency near Chiraco Summit

A 79-year-old San Bernardino County man who suffered a medical emergency Tuesday while driving in the desert east of the Coachella Valley died despite the efforts of a California Highway Patrol officer who rendered medical aid.

The Big River resident, whose name was not immediately released, stopped on the side of eastbound Interstate 10, west of Cottonwood Springs Road, at 10:37 a.m., according to CHP Officer Jackie Quintero.

The officer said the man initially pulled over “due to an unknown mechanical issue” involving his 1997 Mercury Cougar, which was smoking beneath the hood. But when a CHP officer arrived on scene to assist the driver, he “appeared to be suffering from an unknown medical condition,” Quintero said.

The officer began rendering aid to the man, who died at the scene.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for about an hour.