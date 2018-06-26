Three Children Killed, Mother in Hospital After Car Runs Over Family

A family stroll turned deadly Sunday night, when a mother and her three children were struck by a car in Bloomington.

Maria Jauregui lost all three of her children — Angel, 20, Manuel, 17, and Andrea, 13 — when a car lost control and barreled into them near the intersection of Slover Avenue and Locust Avenue.

“She was walking a little bit in front of them,” Michele Byers, Bloomington resident, said. “She heard the car, she heard the noise, she turned around and all three of her children were gone.”

All three of Jauregui’s children died on the scene, while she was rushed to the hospital. Jauregui suffered an injury to her leg, as well as scrapes and bruises from the devastating crash.

The reason the 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle is under investigation; however, family member say they believe the driver may have been street racing.

“We do want justice,” JC Jauregui, Maria’s nephew, said. “We just have to let the cops do their job at this point.”

A GoFundMe page was created Monday in efforts to raise funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.