Dems to McConnell: Vote on Kennedy replacement after midterms, stop the hypocrisy

As Democrats geared up for an epic fight they’re not likely to win over the next Supreme Court nominee, they spoke with one loud voice: Wait until after the midterm elections.

The news of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement dropped like a bomb for Democrats, who have counted on the courts to reign in the Trump administration.

Now, the president will have a chance to appoint another conservative to replace the sometimes swing-voting Kennedy, which Democrats fear will solidify the court’s conservative majority and potentially imperil decades of progressive legal precedent on everything from abortion to unions to LGBT rights to Affordable Care Act to the environment.

Democrats cried foul as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed Wednesday to push ahead with the confirmation of Kennedy’s replacement before November’s elections — despite refusing to advance President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

“This is the most important Supreme Court vacancy for this country in at least a generation,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor, insisting Americans should have the chance to vote first in the midterms on the senators who will either confirm or deny the nominee.

“Anything but that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy,” Schumer said.

McConnell was unmoved by the protestations, saying things are different. “There’s no presidential election this year,” McConnell told reporters in explaining why a vote in 2016 would have been wrong but is OK in 2018, before slipping into his office.