Los Angeles Lakers’ Legend Derek Fisher Likes Direction Franchise Is Moving In

NBA Free Agency tips off Saturday, June 30th at 9 p.m. and franchises are staying on their toes.

The Los Angeles Clippers are already making moves.

The Clippers confirmed Wednesday night guard Austin Rivers is going to Washington for center Marcin Gortat.

The trade comes from the Clippers trying to get some insurance in case DeAndre Jordan opts out of his contract this week.

Rivers played 3 seasons for his father, Head Coach Doc Rivers.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on the King, Lebron James. The loyal Cavalier can opt out of his contract and become a free agent tomorrow.

The Lakers do have enough cap space to offer a max contract to James, but the question is, will the King leave Cleveland?

Magic Johnson firmly believes his front office can land a premier free agent by next summer and says he will step down if he can’t make that happen.

Laker legend Derek Fisher was recently out on the links in the Coachella Valley. KMIR Sports Reporter asked him if he likes the direction the Lakers are moving in.

“They’re moving in a great direction,” Fisher, five-time NBA champion, said. “I think Magic and Rob in terms of ownership and management have been clear about their vision. I think they’ve found a coach who can act on their vision and implement goals and objectives, so it seems like the players are engaging in those messages. We’ll see what happens in free agency this year but even if they don’t get a super, super star, the young players that they have already are great young guys and moving in the right direction.”

Fisher played for the Lakers from 1996-2004 and 2007-2012.