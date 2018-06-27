Police: Pregnant woman had boyfriend punch her stomach repeatedly, killing baby

Warning: Details contained in this article are disturbing.

A report out of California indicates that a baby died in May after being delivered with a fractured skull. Police believe the child’s parents are to blame and the case has created a legal dilemma.

According to Bakersfield Now, the mother was believed to be 30 weeks pregnant when she arrived at the hospital. Her infant daughter was delivered with “traumatic injuries” that led to the baby’s death.

When staff noted severe bruising on the woman’s stomach, she blamed it on a fall while mopping. Medical personnel were skeptical and called police.

In an interview with officers, the woman reportedly said she and her boyfriend agreed for him to beat her in an attempt to kill the baby.

Police say the woman told them her boyfriend struck her in the stomach “at least 10 times” before she “stopped feeling the baby move.”

The boyfriend denied hurting the woman or the unborn child.

Neither the man or woman is named because they have not been charged with a crime.

There is a debate in the law enforcement community about whether this incident amounts to a crime.

Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl is investigating the case.

“It’s a unique case. We’re still investigating. There’s a lot of different angles,” she said.

Pearl said the coroner’s report on the baby would provide information that would be taken into consideration.

Abortions are allowed in California until around 24 and 26 weeks into a pregnancy, and the “unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought” is defined as murder under state law.

However, if “the act was solicited, aided, abetted, or consented to by the mother of the fetus,” murder charges will not be pursued, according to the paper.

Both pro-choice and pro-life advocates agree that the alleged incident should not have taken place.

“I was shocked, and I wanted to burst into tears,” said Marylee Shrider, executive director of Right to Life Kern County. “It’s pretty sickening to read.”

“Of course, we don’t want anyone to suffer violence,” said founder of Pro Choice Kern County, Jennifer Bloomquist.

Bloomquist went on to say that offering greater access to safe and legal abortion could prevent future cases, and said the case is “a gray area.”

Shrider sees the issue clearly as black and white.

“On moral grounds, grounds of decency, no, there’s no gray areas here,” she said.