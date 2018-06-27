Rialto Father Arrested for Homicide After 5-Year-Old Dies Due to Suspected Child Abuse

A 5-year-old boy died due to suspected child abuse on Tuesday, and the man charged with the crime is the boy’s own father, Miguel Castaneda Sr., 30.

The boy was found unresponsive in a San Bernardino County home, according to the Rialto Police Department. Police responded to a call on the 1100 Block of South Althea just before 2:30 a.m. The boy was found not breathing, so officers performed life saving measures until the Rialto Fire Department arrived. The child was then taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation by police, it was revealed the child suffered injuries from suspected child abuse that had occurred as recently as Tuesday morning. Castaneda was contacted and interviewed by police and was arrested for homicide and felony child abuse, according to a press release from Rialto Police Department.

NBC4 has learned that four other children live in the home, whom police said range in age from small children to teenagers. Police were called to the home in May, which they describe as a referral from Child Protective Services.

It remains unclear if the call to police was related to the 5-year-old boy or the boy’s father, who was booked at West Valley Detention Center and is currently behind bars.

The boy’s stepmother called police. She is part of the investigation but at this point is not being considered a suspect, police said.

The Rialto Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Ralph Ballew at (909) 820-8055 or e-mail at Rballew@rialtopd.com.