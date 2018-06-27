Trucker Killed in Crash on 60 Freeway in Beaumont

A truck driver was fatally injured when his big rig overturned on the westbound Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred near Western Knolls Avenue about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Florentino Hernandez, 60, of Castaic died at a hospital about an hour afterward, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office reported.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hernandez drifted off the freeway, through a perimeter fence and onto Western Knolls Avenue. He then veered back onto the freeway and struck a concrete median, CHP Officer Darren Meyer said.

The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed at the Interstate 10 interchange while emergency crews worked to remove an unresponsive Hernandez from the truck, which was loaded with recycled cardboard and partially blocked the freeway.

Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, Meyer said.