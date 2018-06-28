Multiple people shot at Maryland newspaper office

Authorities were responding Thursday afternoon to a shooting at the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital, Annapolis, officials said. A reporter at the Capital Gazette told The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, that multiple people had been shot.

Anne Arundel County Police along with the Baltimore office of federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they were responding to the shooting. Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, told The Sun that multiple people had been shot.

Police said on Twitter said that the building had been evacuated and that officers were continuing to search it.

The Baltimore Sun said police had also been sent to its headquarters.

A city official confirmed that there was a shooting on Bestgate Road, where the newspaper building is located, but did not confirm any more details, like the number of those injured.

On Twitter, the ATF office said, “ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.”

Aerial video showed people leaving the building with their hands up and a heavy police presence.

President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting, the White House said.