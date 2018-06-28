Bud Light Giving All of California Free Beers if Mexico Beats Brazil

Bud Light has promised to give away free beer to everyone in the state of California if Mexico beats Brazil Monday.

The company announce earlier this month that if Mexico broke the “curse of the fifth” and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, it would help soccer fans celebrate with free beer.

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

Since the 1994 World Cup, Mexico has not been able to advance past the Round of 16 in the tournament — a defeat Mexican soccer fans have called the “curse of the fifth game.”

But after Mexico moved on from the Group stage despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden but thanks to South Korea’s surprise 2-0 triumph over Germany, Bud Light reiterated the promise on Twitter:

“South Koreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeea, this is for you, carnales! #MEXSWE,” Bud Light tweeted.

It was not immediately clear why Bud Light chose California to give away the free beer and the company did not say how it planned to distribute it. NBC has reached out for comment.

Earlier this year, Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch, wagered a bet to provide the City of Philadelphia with free beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. They company handed out the free beer at the Eagles victory parade.

El Tri takes on the Seleção Monday, July 2 at 7 a.m. PT.