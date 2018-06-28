Former President Obama Set to Headline DNC Fundraiser in LA

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to headline a Democratic National Committee dinner gala fundraiser Thursday evening in the Los Angeles area, with ticket packages ranging from $2,700 to $100,000.

Grammy Award-winning pop singer Christina Aguilera is set to perform at the event, which will be Obama’s second appearance at a Democratic fundraising event in the Los Angeles area since leaving office in 2017. He spoke at a Beverly Hills fundraiser May 6 benefiting the re-election campaign of Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri.

The location of the gala was not made public, but the entertainment trade publication Variety reported it would be held at the Beverly Hills home of Allan Mutchnik, CAO of the retail discount tool chain Harbor Freight Tools, and his wife Nicole.

Donors giving or raising $100,000 receive five dinner tickets with premium seating, admission to photo and host receptions, membership in the DNC National Finance Committee and admission to two additional “marquee events,” according to an invitation obtained by City News Service.

There are also ticket packages priced at $15,000 and $33,900, which both include two tickets to the dinner, admission to the photo reception and membership to the DNC National Finance Committee.

The more expensive package includes preferred seating for the dinner and preferred access to the photo reception.

A “reception ticket” — good for admittance to the “performance and speaking program” — is priced at $2,700. Dinner is not included. The price coincides with the maximum individual contribution per federal candidate per election.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to attend the gala, an aide said.