Children Separated From Their Mother Have Big Dreams

Three siblings from Riverside County have been living a reality no child should live with, being without their mother.

They have not seen their mother for over a month and a half

“I feel loneliness, empty, heartbroken,” says her 14-year-old son. He was brought to America as an infant from Oaxaca, Mexico.

The undocumented immigrant mother was deported to Mexico while doing a task most mothers take for granted, picking up her child from school.

Her eldest daughter, who was 6-years-old when brought over, says they’re lost without her, “The love as a mother it’s a lot and well not having her … we feel weird cause I mean she was the one guiding us and feeding us and everything.”

They live with their aunt, a single mother with five children of her own.

Still her son says seeing images of other undocumented children living in centers without any family, makes them feel lucky, “Cause there’s going to be other kids that probably cry themselves to sleep knowing that they they’re never going to see their moms.”

He hopes by sharing their story, they will encourage more to share what they’re going through, “Don’t be scared and to speak out cause this is what the U.S. is about,” adding when asked what America is about, “freedom, helping each other out.”

TODEC, the non profit who advocates for immigrants’ rights is helping, the youngest of the three, is 8-years old, she was born in the U.S. and has down syndrome.

Luz Gallegos, with TODEC says it’s urgent for the eldest who to get guardianship her special needs sibling can be enrolled in school and receive medical care, but it’s proving difficult because she’s undocumented too, “Any child needs their parent but her in her situation she needs her mother and that’s why it’s so important that we continue to advocate for family unity.”

The siblings say they want people to know they may be undocumented immigrants but if given the opportunity they will serve the only country they know and love.

“I want to join the Navy Seals, I want to join the military to fight for the country … cause I feel like I’m an American, even though I’m not.”