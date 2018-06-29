Anonymous person buys $1 million in toys for children ahead of Toys R Us closure

Just one day before a North Carolina Toys R Us location was set to close for good, an anonymous person bought $1 million worth of the remaining toys to donate to children in need.

WNCN reports staff at the Raleigh store would instead spend the final day in operation boxing up the few remaining toys left in the store.

The iconic company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last fall and pledged to stay open, but had poor sales during the critical holiday season as customers and vendors shied away. In January, it announced plans to close about 180 stores, but then in March it said it would liquidate the rest of the 700-plus stores.

More than 30,000 workers will now be looking for work when stores close for the final time Friday night.