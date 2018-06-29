Capital Gazette shooting: Suspect charged after 5 killed at Maryland newspaper

Anthony Messenger, a Capital Gazette intern, said in an interview on “Today” that he first heard pops he thought were fireworks, but soon realized someone was firing inside the newsroom. He and another co-worker tried to exit through a backdoor but found it jammed.

“I quickly realized this was a malicious situation,” Messenger said.

He and his colleague slipped under a desk in the back of the newsroom. They called 911, but were not able to speak because they didn’t want to alert the gunman to their location. The colleague ended up using Messenger’s phone to tweet that there was an active shooter and “please help us.”

Messenger said he never got a look at the gunman before he left the building.

“Unfortunately we had to pass two bodies of our colleagues, which was something that nobody should ever have to stomach,” Messenger said. “It’s just unfortunate that somebody would come into a place that only reports truthful stories that are fact-based and unleash hell on the office.”