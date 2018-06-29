Cathedral City Track Prodigy Qualifies for Junior Olympics

One year ago, Cathedral City native Trinity Barnett was the fastest 13-year-old in the country. Since then, she’s continued her winning ways in the 100M and 200M dash.

This girl is fast, clocking in at 12.48 seconds in the 100M, and racking up 27 medals in her 3-year career. Barnett runs for Desert Storm, a Coachella Valley track and field club for kids.

For the second year in a row, Barnett has qualified for the National Junior Olympics.

“What got me into running was my coach, when my brother first started, they asked me to join them,” Barnett explained. “When I first started it was tough. I had to first figure out what races I liked to do. I like the 100 and 200 because both of them are sprints and I love sprints.”

Desert Storm co-Head Coach Paul Johnson, says “She’s had so much notoriety from the races she’s already been in. When she goes to tournaments, they look out for her, the fast girl is here.”

To help send Barnett to USATF National Junior Olympics: https://www.gofundme.com/send-trinity-to-greensboro-nc