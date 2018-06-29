Dog Killed, Vehicles Destroyed in Desert Hot Springs House Fire

A fire that erupted at a Desert Hot Springs home killed a dog and torched three vehicles on the property, fire officials said Friday.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 66000 block of Avenida Barona, causing extensive damage to the home’s garage, kitchen and living room, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A dog was found dead inside the home, while two adults and another dog were displaced as a result of the blaze, which fire crews contained within an hour, Newman said.

The fire also destroyed a vehicle in the garage, and two others in the home’s driveway, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in damage to the property overall.