JetBlue Offering Free Flights for Firefighters Honoring Capt. David Rosa

JetBlue is offering to fly firefighters from across the country for free so they may attend the funeral service for fallen Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa, according to Long Beach Fire Fighters.

JetBlue is offering the free airfare up to three days before and three days after Capt. Rosa’s funeral service. The memorial service is set to take place July 3 at 10 a.m. at the Long Beach Arena.

“We are honored to help now just as we have in the past. We have a long history of supporting public service professionals in our hometown of New York as well as the many other places JetBlue crewmembers live and work,” said JetBlue in a statement to NBC4.

We are thankful to announce @JetBlue is offering free flights for firefighters to attend Captain Rosa’s service July 3rd at 10am. Visit https://t.co/TEzcgsuNmA for booking details @lbfirefighters pic.twitter.com/wb1PKLTXOI — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 28, 2018

To get free airfare, sworn firefighters can call 1-800-JetBlue (538-2583). Then ask for “Fallen Officer Booking” and mention fallen Fire Capt. David Rosa.

When on the phone, be prepared to give the following information:

Fire Department name and local number

Badge number

Fire Department email

Up to two members from a fire department can fly for free.

JetBlue said they also extended the Bereavenent Fare Discount (15% off) to those who identify themselves as friends of the fallen public service professionals.

Capt. Rosa died Monday after being shot responding to an explosion at a high-rise senior home. Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old resident of the complex, has been charged with capital murder in Capt. Rosa’s death. Prosecutors said Kim set off an explosion in the Long Beach retirement home in an attempt to kill his neighbor before he shot at responding firefighters and killed veteran Capt. Rosa.