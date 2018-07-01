NBA’s Most Dynamic Player, LeBron James Signs With Lakers

LeBron James is departing from Cleveland, his hometown, for the second time in a decade.

According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN, LeBron James has signed a 4-year, $154 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, who is now 33 years old was picked first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft and is now joining his 3rd team since joining the NBA.

Entering his 16th year, the 14 time All-Star finished the 2017-2018 season in the NBA Finals, losing in four games to the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout his illustrious career, James has won three NBA World Championships and has been named the NBA’s most valuable player four times.

